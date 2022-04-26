CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

