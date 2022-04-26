Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0061. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON COA opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.91. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £974.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 81 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.16).
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
