Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0061. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON COA opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.91. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £974.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Get Coats Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 81 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.16).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.