Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.
COKE stock opened at $485.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
