Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at HSBC

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HSBC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.
Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,989,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,371,000 after purchasing an additional 704,068 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
