Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at HSBC

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HSBC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,989,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,371,000 after purchasing an additional 704,068 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.