Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

KO stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

