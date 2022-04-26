Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.
NYSE KO opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.