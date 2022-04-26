Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.