Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.
Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
