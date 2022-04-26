Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.