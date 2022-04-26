Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

KO stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

