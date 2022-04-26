Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

