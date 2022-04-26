Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 12,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,506. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

