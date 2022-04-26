Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.
Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
