Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.59, for a total value of C$73,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,954. Also, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.59, for a total transaction of C$957,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,851 shares in the company, valued at C$27,177,233.09. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,825 shares of company stock worth $1,496,520.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

