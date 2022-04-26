Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIGI opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $103.59 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

