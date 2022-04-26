CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

