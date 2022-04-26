Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $158.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.74 million and the lowest is $156.70 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $657.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $667.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $694.71 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $709.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

