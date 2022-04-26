Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

