Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

