Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

