Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CODYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

