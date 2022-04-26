Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

