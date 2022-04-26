Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €174.00 ($187.10) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.11 ($176.46).

Shares of EPA:ML traded down €2.40 ($2.58) on Tuesday, hitting €114.55 ($123.17). The company had a trading volume of 476,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($140.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.32.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

