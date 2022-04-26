Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

CCU stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 497,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,903. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

