Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:CCU opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

