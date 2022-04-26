Comparing AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.29%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.63 -$7.64 million $0.73 14.68 AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 66.03 N/A N/A N/A

AeroClean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Pipe International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 4.37% 11.67% 5.06% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air sanitization product for indoor spaces; and Purgo Lift that provides air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

