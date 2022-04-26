Comparing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bioventus alerts:

This table compares Bioventus and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 2.67% 21.93% 8.33% Pulmonx -98.33% -23.15% -19.31%

This table compares Bioventus and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 2.30 $19.38 million ($0.16) -81.00 Pulmonx $48.42 million 20.76 -$48.66 million ($1.31) -20.69

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.96%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.