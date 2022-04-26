Comparing CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) & KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KemPharm and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -29.86% 7.03% 6.67% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and CannTrust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 5.35 -$8.56 million N/A N/A CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KemPharm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

KemPharm currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KemPharm beats CannTrust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

CannTrust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

