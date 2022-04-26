Comparing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.90 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -39.40 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

