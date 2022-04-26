Comparing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 26.79% 15.22% 1.43% Peoples Bancorp 18.66% 9.69% 1.13%

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MVB Financial pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 3.46 $39.12 million $3.08 13.52 Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.33 $47.56 million $2.01 14.82

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MVB Financial and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Peoples Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. The company operates through 135 financial service offices and ATMs, including 119 full-service branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

