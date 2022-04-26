Comparing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.89% 0.76% Shore Bancshares 18.37% 6.69% 0.64%

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carter Bankshares and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.20%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.66 $31.46 million $1.20 14.25 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.82 $15.37 million $1.23 16.54

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

