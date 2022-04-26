Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will report sales of $474.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.28 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $461.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

