Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.85) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.92) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.56 ($21.36).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,714 ($21.85) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,667.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,625.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823 ($23.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.