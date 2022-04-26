Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

