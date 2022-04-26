CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.29 ($85.25).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €3.05 ($3.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.45 ($55.32). 59,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.40 ($47.74) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($89.03). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.58.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

