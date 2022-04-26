Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Computer Programs and Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $490.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

