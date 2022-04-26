Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,369. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.