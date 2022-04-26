Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

