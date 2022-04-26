Concentrix Co. (CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 10th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

CNXC opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix has a one year low of $141.38 and a one year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,850 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

