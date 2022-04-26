Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNDT stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.88. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Conduent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Conduent by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Conduent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

