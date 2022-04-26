CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 46,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

