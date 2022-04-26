Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Michael T. Lavin Sells 1,051 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $12,895.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 161,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

