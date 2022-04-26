Contrasting Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A N/A -$2.28 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.97 $244.00 million $2.72 19.33

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 3 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $57.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 10.18% 9.11% 2.62%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 262.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

