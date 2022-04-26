Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -102.51% -62.86% -54.05% Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26%

2.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bilibili 1 6 5 0 2.33

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.79%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $60.95, indicating a potential upside of 195.61%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 6.40 -$44.96 million $0.16 24.50 Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.14 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -7.52

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Bilibili on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

