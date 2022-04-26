Contrasting USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USA Equities and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities $1.41 million 2.95 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.61 -$64.09 million ($1.25) -45.85

USA Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for USA Equities and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 4 7 0 2.50

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than USA Equities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of USA Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

USA Equities has a beta of -2.28, meaning that its stock price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USA Equities and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities -54.39% -0.53% -0.13% NuVasive -5.63% 10.65% 4.08%

Summary

NuVasive beats USA Equities on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Equities (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to USA Equities Corp. in May 2015. USA Equities Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

