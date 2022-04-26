Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CTSDF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 8,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,821. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

