Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 26 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.23% from the company’s previous close.
CNS opened at GBX 14.19 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.22 million and a P/E ratio of -35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.12.
Corero Network Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
