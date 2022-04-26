Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 26 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.23% from the company’s previous close.

CNS opened at GBX 14.19 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.22 million and a P/E ratio of -35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.12.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

