Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $399,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

