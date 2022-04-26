Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.64.

Shares of AEM opened at C$73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 50.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

