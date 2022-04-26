Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million.
Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52.
About K92 Mining (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
