Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

