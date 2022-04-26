Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.42.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

