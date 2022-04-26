Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

KRR opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23. The stock has a market cap of C$967.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

