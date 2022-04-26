Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -115.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

